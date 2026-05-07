Lawyer Richard Asare Baffour has rejected a public apology from a woman who claimed Agradaa's husband impregnated her

The woman had alleged in a viral TikTok video that Pastor Angel Asiamah fathered her three-year-old daughter while Agradaa was in prison

The legal team is pursuing both criminal and civil suits to serve as a deterrent to others spreading fake news on social media

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The legal representative for Nana Agradaa, Lawyer Richard Asare Baffour, has confirmed that they are proceeding with a defamation case against a woman over viral pregnancy allegations.

Agradaa's lawyer rejects public apology amidst defamation case over viral TikTok pregnancy claims. Image credit: angelasiamah, originalagradaa/TikTok

Source: UGC

In an interview with Angel FM, the lawyer explained that his team is seeking justice for the claims made against Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah.

The controversy began when a lady shared a TikTok video claiming the man of God approached her and impregnated her during his wife's time in jail.

She appeared in the video with a baby girl, whom she claimed belonged to the pastor and was being neglected.

Agradaa initially questioned the timeline of the claims, noting that the child appeared too old to have been born during her eight-month incarceration.

Despite a subsequent apology video from the lady and her partner, the legal team remains firm on taking the matter to court.

Lawyer Richard Asare Baffour stated:

"Sometimes we need to make the law work to serve as a scapegoat for others to cease spreading fake news".

He added that they have seen the pleading video but stated that "if you want to plead for forgiveness, there are more respected measures to beg".

Reactions trail as Agradaa's lawyer rejects apology

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's decision below:

Comfort Boaduwaa Antwi said:

"Hmm, some jokes are expensive".

Ofori Daniel wrote:

"I support you, lawyer 🙌🙌".

Moda Aning added:

"Dat is good Agradaa 👍 👌".

Peter Darlington reacted:

"I will be very happy if they deal with them paaaaa".

Scorty Odai commented:

"Right now I see say trouble no do anything....ebi we always dey worry trouble..".

Agradaa stops private spiritual counselling

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that controversial Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asieduaa Asiamah, a.k.a. Agradaa, has announced a major change in her ministry, declaring that she will no longer offer one-on-one spiritual consultations or private counselling to church members.

Speaking during a sermon at Heaven Way International Ministry on April 19, 2026, the evangelist said she has completely cancelled all forms of personal spiritual engagements, adding that she will no longer give individual advice, direction, or intervention to congregants.

Source: YEN.com.gh