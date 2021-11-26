A vibrant senior citizen of Ghana, Nana Odeneho Pokua has opened up about her journey to working as a full-time seamstress

The 89-year-old grandma shared that her mother who used to be the leader of seamstresses in the Kumasi market taught her the trade

Nana revealed that to date, she still uses her mother's sewing machine

An elderly Ghanaian woman by the name of Nana Odeneho Pokua has been granted an interview on a YouTube channel known as Oheneba Media where she opened up about her profession as a seamstress.

Madam Pokua recounted that she began sewing at a very young age after being trained by her mother, Nana Konadu who was the leader of all the seamstresses at the Kumasi market.

Speaking to the host, Nana revealed that she still uses the sewing machine her mother once used.

The vibrant grandmother also said she was taught sewing back in school by the then white tutors.

She shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

