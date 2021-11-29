Derrick Adofo, a young man from Ghana moved overseas a year ago and his photos are already showing the great transformation

Sharing the pictures on his handle, @Adofo_Derrick, the young man gave credit to God for the journey so far

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the heartwarming and interesting reactions many had to share

A young man from Ghana known by the name New Release 3rd Dec and the handle has shared how his stay overseas is getting better by the day.

Sharing photos on the bird app, Derrick indicated that it has been exactly 365 days since he moved to continue the pursuit of happiness in a different country.

"365 days ago, I left home to pursue life in a different land. God has been extremely faithful and I couldn’t have asked for more. Happy Sunday guys," he posted on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Ghanaian man shared photos 1 year after moving abroad Photo credit: @Adofo_derrick

Source: Twitter

Although it has only been a year since he made the move, Derrick's pictures show that he has transformed to look even more amazing.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments social media users had to share after viewing the admirable photos.

@nas_gh who sounded like a friend of Derrick's said:

Seems like yesterday wow! We thank God for the many beautiful things to come your way mein Brüder

@pinkaaso2gh replying to @Adofo_derrick commented:

I should have taught you camera position and poses before you left. Smirking faceSmirking face

@selby_ib used the occasion to praise God for how far the gentleman has been brought by his mighty power:

God has been good

See the post below

