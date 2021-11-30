The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has given a set of brand new laptops to the contestants of the National Science and Maths Quiz from Ketasco

This was after Mr Isaac Boateng, the trainer of the squad, led them to appear on the breakfast show of GTV

Although they finished third place, the Ketasco team is receiving great recognition because it is their first time at the grand finale

Keta Senior High Technical School's contestants from the National Science and Maths Quiz have appeared on Ghana Television (GTV).

The team that was invited to the breakfast show on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, together with their trainer, Mr Isaac Boateng, were also presented with brand new laptops.

This becomes the second set of laptops given to the team as the first was presented by Stan Dogbe, to Bright, Fransisca, and James, after they defeated highly-fancied Wesley Girls SHS and Tamale SHS (TAMASCO) to pick a place in the finals against Presby Boys SHS (PRESEC) and Prempeh College.

NSMQ team from Ketasco at GTV Photo credit: @thegbcghana

Source: Twitter

The Ketasco team finished third place in the contest that was won for the fifth time by Prempeh College at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite the fact that they were the bronze winners, this was the first time the team from Keta made it to the finals for the very first time in their history.

Francisca Lamini, one of their contestants, is also the first lady in eight years to make it to the final stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

The foregoing points appear to be the reason for which the team is receiving great recognition although they finished third-place.

See the post below

Ketasco's speed race master speaks

In a related development, Bright Senyo Gadzo, a contestant of the National Science and Maths Quiz from Keta Senior High Technical School, went viral, particularly after the school's quarter-finals contest.

This was mainly because the brilliant young man was able to answer a number of the questions posed to him by the quiz mistress even before she finished reading them out.

For the first time, in an interview on JoyNews, Bright explained how he was able to pull off the smart trick that wowed many social media users.

Source: Yen