Former presidential staffer under John Mahama, Stan Dogbe, has gifted three laptop to the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2021) team from Keta SHS.

This follows the impressive qualification of KETASCO into the final of the competition.

The team made of Bright, Fransisca, and James, pipped highly-fancied Wesley Girls SHS and Tamale SHS (TAMASCO) to pick a place in the final against Presby Boys SHS (PRESEC) and Prempeh College.

The qualification happens to be historic as they have become the first school from the Volta Region to qualify for an NSMQ final.

Impressed with their performance, Dogbe who is a past student of the school decided to reward them with the laptops.

Already, the three computers have been dispatched to Kumasi, the venue of the competition to be given to the trio.

