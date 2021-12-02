Ketasco's Fancisca Lamini was the first female student from any school to make it to the grand finale of NSMQ in the past eight years

Because of her brilliance, she was given the Most Outstanding Female Student Award at the national quiz competition

It has been agreed that Francisca will join the overall winners, Prempeh College, on a free trip to Dubai and Nairobi

Francisca Lamini from Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) represented the school in the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz which took place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Ketasco made it to the finals for the first time, making Francisca, the only lady to have made it to that stage for the first time in the last eight years.

During the closing ceremony of the final quiz that was held on Friday, November 26, 2021, Francisca was given the Outstanding Female Contestant award for her brilliant performance.

Ketasco's only female contestant at NSMQ Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Part of the package she has received for her achievement is to join the overall winners, Prempeh College on a free trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Nairobi, Kenya.

"KETASCO's Francisca will join #NSMQ2021 Champions, Prempeh College, on tour to Nairobi and Dubai courtesy of @Adansitravels & @KenyaAirways," the verified page of NSMQ posted on Facebook.

How Ghanaians are reacting

This development has heaped numerous reactions on social media.

LoRetta NaanaEsi Agyarkoaa Baah said:

Those crying about unfairness, do something for the others in order to bring balance.

Padmore Boakye mentioned:

I’m very happy for this young girl but honestly partiality is playing a role here, we shouldn’t forget it was a team work and the other two also deserve such opportunity.... if not just make it individual nsmq and not a team please

Anita Sam indicated:

Glory upon glory. Now not only beauty queens get free travels, brain queens also get free travels. Thank you so much Adansi Travels.

When Ketasco's contestants arrived on campus

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Francisca Lamini, James Lutterodt, and Bright Senyo Gadzo, the three contestants that represented Keta Senior High Technical School at the National Science and Maths Quiz arrived on their campus.

The gentlemen and lady had been in Accra after finishing third in their final contest to grant interviews to several media houses including GTV, JoyNews, and Kofi TV.

Upon their arrival on campus, the trio were given a rapturous welcome and led into the forecourt with a cadet procession and a crowd of students cheering them on.

