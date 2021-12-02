Prempeh College, the winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz, has sent the trophy to the Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School, which is also in the Ashanti Region

A post made by the handle of the girls' school showed the exciting photos that were taken during the short ceremony that was held for the exciting presentation

Prempeh boys and the Yaa Asantewaa girls are known to 'belong to' each other as they always have each others' backs particularly in interschool competitions

After winning the ultimate title at the National Science and Maths Quiz on Friday, November 26, 2021, Prempeh College boys have sent the trophy to 'their girls'.

In a post on the Twitter handle of Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School, the girls were seen in pictures grinning from ear to ear with ingratiating smiles.

The all-girls school and the Prempeh Boys are called the 'royal' pair as they always support each other when it comes to interschool competitions including sports and athletics.

NSMQ winners Prempeh College with trophy at Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Photo credit: @_Adehyee

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

Below were some of the reactions selected by YEN.com.gh from the comments shared by Ghanaians.

Owabb de Vandal commented:

AMANADEHYEƐ is a movement and it's stronger than "apataii". Long live PREMPEH COLLEGE Long live YAA ASANTEWAA GIRLS' SHS. AMANADEHYEƐ!........... THE ROYAL PAIR!!

@kwabenakay4 could not keep his reactions to himself as he commented:

Wanna girls school wei dier

@EllenAnim was short of words and decided to express her feelings through emoticons:

Awww

See the original post from Yaa Asantewaa Girls' below

Prempeh boys visit His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu

In another interesting development after Prempeh won the grand prize, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the supreme ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, received the champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz at the Manhyia Palace.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, Prempeh College beat Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School and Keta Senior High Technical School to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

Led by their school officials, the contestants of Prempeh College presented the trophy to His Royal Majesty on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

After the photos were shared online, lots of Ghanaians started expressing their views in the comment section.

