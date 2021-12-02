Prempeh College, the winners of the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz have visited the Manhyia Palace

The contestants who were led by their school officials presented the trophy to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

YEN.com.gh has compiled some hilarious reactions social media users have been sharing in the comment section

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the supreme ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, has received the champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz at the Manhyia Palace.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, Prempeh College beat Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School and Keta Senior High Technical School to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

Led by their school officials, the contestants of Prempeh College presented the trophy to His Royal Majesty on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

NSMQ Champions at the Manhyia Palace Photo credit: NanaBee Fotos, Opemsuo Radio; @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

Massive reactions from social media

After the photos were shared online, lots of Ghanaians started expressing their views in the comment section.

Check out some of them below:

@whyme_669 mentioned:

What happened to gender equality? Thinking face is there an award for best all-boys school or outstanding male performer is it the fault of the boys that they actually put in more effort and that are dominating the competition?

@BoyMjay

Dey take the award dey go all the rich people to raise funds and Later come and tell old students they still need money to support brilliant but needy students.

@kobbysampras33 suggested:

Oh like they should have added @KetaSHS' LAMINI.

Prempeh boys to welcome Francisca Lamini

Meanwhile, Francisca Lamini from Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) who represented the school in the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz which took place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is set to join Prempeh College to Dubai.

Ketasco made it to the finals for the first time, making Francisca, the only lady to have made it to that stage for the first time in the last eight years.

During the closing ceremony of the final quiz that was held on Friday, November 26, 2021, Francisca was given the Outstanding Female Contestant award for her brilliant performance.

