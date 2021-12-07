A proud father treated his young daughter to an unexpected surprise as he stormed her birthday party

In the viral video, the excited man showed up with a big bag containing wads of cash, different shoes and other gift items

While social media users gushed over how the man lovingly spoiled his kid, people were quick to spot a frowning guest at the party

A father left guests awestruck as he arrived for his young daughter's birthday party in adorable fashion.

Like Father Christmas, the proud dad came bearing gifts that left the young girl screaming all through the occasion.

A father came bearing gifts as his daughter celebrated her birthday. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @americasmostwantedig

The man arrived bearing a big black bag and went on to offload the items inside it. In a short video from the occasion, the man first surprised the celebrant by bringing out and lining on a table an array of shoes.

He came with a big bag of cash and other items

As if knowing her dad's personality, the young girl shouted that her father definitely can do more.

In an instant, the man followed up the shoes with smaller boxes of gift items and topped them with wads of cash.

The girl overwhelmed by the surprise screamed at the top of her voice and gave her dad a warm hug.

Social media users however spotted a guest behind the girl and her father who wore a frown while other guests jubilated.

Social media reacts

@allfamlynofrendz remarked:

"That’s some real father daughter love some G sh*it that just motivated me to go harder for mines but I want her to never ask a man for sh*it."

@big.ydizzle stated:

"Ion know who them niggas is in the back but get them from round yall! They got hate all over they face the whole video smh."

@sexicaramel281 wrote:

"So this what was in that suitcase at the airport you was holding so tight arguing with somebody in that phone aye you a real one baby girl behind excited I might need to tell my momma get me a DNA test you prolly my daddy ion know Boosie lol "

@darkskinlikeshay thought:

"Happy birthday @americasmostwantedig love how you love all your kids unconditionally thats real real stand up daddy ii love you for that you make me feel some type of way ii get tears watching you love your kids ❤️ wish my dad was YOUuuuuu Love you Boosie."

Billionaire buys his kid son Lexus on his birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a billionaire had gifted his kid son a GHc671k Lexus car on his birthday.

When the car was driven to the young boy's school, he asked in utter surprise when he saw the vehicle if it is really his new car.

After he has been handed the key, the young kid with his fellow toddlers danced. In a video reshared by @instablog9ja, the child posed with the new car.

