A US Army serviceman has clarified that Nigerians cannot apply directly to join the United States Army while residing in Nigeria

He clarified, while responding to a question in a TikTok video that has since attracted widespread attention online

Many viewers welcomed the clarification, saying it could help people avoid falling victim to recruitment scams

A member of the United States Army has sparked discussion online after explaining the requirements for Nigerians interested in joining the US military.

The soldier, who shared the information in a video posted on TikTok, was responding to a question about whether individuals living in Nigeria can apply directly to join the United States Army from their home country.

A US Army serviceman shares information about enlistment requirements for aspiring applicants. Photo credit: Wingedwolf/Scarletdsails/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, applicants cannot enlist in the US Army while residing in Nigeria and must be physically present in the United States before beginning the enlistment process.

The serviceman stressed that being in the United States is a key requirement for anyone seeking to pursue a military career in the country.

He also cautioned aspiring applicants against falling victim to online scams that claim to offer direct recruitment opportunities into the US Army from Nigeria.

According to the soldier, advertisements or online messages promising enlistment into the US military from outside the United States should be treated with caution.

Watch the informative TikTok video explaining how young people can enlist in the US Army here:

The video has since attracted significant attention on social media, with many users engaging in discussions about opportunities in the US military and the requirements for foreign nationals who may wish to serve.

Others thanked the soldier for providing clarification, saying the information could help prevent people from being misled by fraudulent recruitment schemes circulating online.

The clip continues to generate reactions as viewers share their thoughts on the enlistment process and military career opportunities abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh