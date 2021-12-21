Teacher Kwadwo after being laid off by the Ghana Education Service took to social media and explained a few things about what had happened

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the comedian was seen asking to be forgiven by John Dramani Mahama, the former president of Ghana

The young man's apology was received differently by Ghanaians and this sparked a lot of conversations online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Teacher Kwadwo, well known Ghanaian tutor and comedian legally known as Michael Owusu Afriyie has taken to social media to apologize to the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama after being sacked by the Ghana Education Service.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page named Benjamin Wayo Mahama, the remorseful young man pleaded to be forgiven saying, there have been many bad decisions he took in the past.

Teacher Kwadwo showing emotions Photo credit: teacher_kwadwo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He continued to speak directly to Mahama saying that he is sorry if he offended him in anyway.

Teacher Kwadwo hoped that the former president would not hold anything against him but would rather bring him closer to himself.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post at the time of this publication has close to 54,000 views on Facebook with more than 300 comments on social media. Close to 2,000 netizens reacted.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

Quophy Speaker Papaabi commented:

please stop dis kind of mischief are you saying Prez Akufo Addo directed GES to sack you or what? If you think GES has not treated you fairly please go to Court and stop disturbing our ears mtcheeeeew, some of us are not happy with the way you’ve been treated but you know it’s all your fault because you misconducted yourself so please shut up…… you are talking too much why?

Takyi Thomas wrote:

JM forgave you a long time. He's far different from the current government ruling with iron hands,full of hatred and corruption. But its good you've rendered apology.

Charity Oseifuah:

Papa Mahama eee please forgive him and bless him even eff leader Malema in SA ask forgiveness from ex president Mbeki and he gladly for gave him.JM please continue to show love. I like your weapon of defence "SILENCE. WE ARE LEARNING A LOT FROM YOU PAPA. KEEP IT UP. SEE YOU 2024. SHALOM

From Patrick K Tayloy:

A country which is full of comedians......and am shocked that some of them are not intelligent, as I was thinking compering them to Nigerians. We fake everything God has blessed us with, due to fame, hype and trend. It's funny

Rebecca Amoah wrote;

Teacher Kwadjo, you made me cry this afternoon. You are already forgiven by the Almighty God.

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian professional teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, known popularly as Teacher Kwadwo, was sacked from his teaching role by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

In a letter to the outspoken teacher, the GES noted that he can no longer teach in the public sector because of misconduct, Pulse Ghana reports.

Teacher Kwadwo, also a comedian who seemed unperturbed by the dismissal, took to social media to disclose the development regarding his teaching career.

Source: Yen