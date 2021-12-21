An African Santa Claus has got many laughing as a video of him falling on the ground surfaced on social media

The young man was seen fetching water from a well in full 'Father Christmas' attire

The frustrated man did not bother to refill his empty basin but quietly walked away from the well

A video of a young man in a Santa Claus attire falling flat on the ground after fetching water from a well is racking up massive reactions online.

The post, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah had the unidentified man in his 'father Christmas' costume being helped by a young man with his basin of water.

Just after successfully securing a basin of water on his head, he was seen walking away but unfortunately tripped along with the water and fell flat on the ground.

'Father Christmas' quietly picked up his empty basin and walked away without bothering to fetch another water.

Watch the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a rib-cracking video has surfaced just a week to the Christmas celebrations, as it showed a man dressed in the costume of Santa Claus lifting blocks to complete a building.

This was quite unexpected for many people as Santa Claus, popularly known in Ghana as Father Christmas, is always known for giving out gifts and not 'hustling' to make ends meet.

Another interesting part of the video that got many intrigued was how the gentleman landed on the floor whilst he was on his way to deliver one of the blocks he was carrying.

Social media users are holding their ribs after watching the rather hilarious video with many of them rushing into the comment section with hilarious reactions.

Check out some of them below;

@davmiles8 replying to @Kuame_Oliver commented the obvious to many who saw the footage:

Santa dey hustle to get gifts for kids, this Xmas

@BigBoss_Gh hilariously pointed out:

All de black father Christmas' dey fall. Why

@Manners25427411 also replying to @Kuame_Oliver indicated:

U for speed up oo bro if not U will go to downtown ooo for the Christmas

Meanwhile, a young child's list for the upcoming Christmas surfaced online and racked up a lot of reactions from netizens.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter page of Caroline Sampson, the unidentified child gave a list of things he expects his parents to purchase two of them for him.

The items stated are new iPhone case, gaming set which cost Ghc265, a play station card, LED lights and a sum of Ghc50.

