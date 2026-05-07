Harry Kane has disclosed his prediction for the Champions League final after Bayern Munich’s painful semi-final exit from the competition

The England captain shared his thoughts shortly after his side was knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain

This season’s final, which will kick off earlier than usual, will see PSG face Arsenal in a blockbuster showdown on May 30

Harry Kane has shared his thoughts on who could lift this season’s Champions League trophy after Paris Saint-Germain knocked Bayern Munich out in the semi-finals on Wednesday, May 6.

The 32-year-old striker saw his dream of winning Europe’s biggest club competition come to an end following Bayern’s dramatic 6-5 aggregate defeat to the reigning champions.

Kane still played a key role across both legs, scoring twice during the tie. His goal in the second leg, which ended 1-1, was ultimately not enough to stop PSG from sealing their place in the final.

Harry Kane gives his verdict on which team between PSG and Arsenal will clinch the 2025/26 Champions League final. Photos by Alexander Hassenstein, Adam Pretty and Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Arsenal: Kane picks UCL favourites

Speaking ahead of the showdown at the Puskás Aréna on May 30, the Bayern striker admitted he expects a very tight contest between Arsenal and PSG. He said via Sporty TV:

"I think its really even, two totally different teams in the way they play but two very strong teams. It will be an interesting final for sure. PSG are the reigning champions, obviously holding the right to maybe be the slight favourites. But overall I think it will be two top teams going at it; it will be an even match," Kane stated.

Kane’s balanced assessment mirrors what many football fans expect from the final.

Both sides have looked outstanding throughout the competition, albeit in very different ways.

PSG have been the competition’s most explosive attacking side. Led by Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué, the French champions have overwhelmed opponents with pace, movement and relentless attacking football.

Dembélé, in particular, has rediscovered the form that made him one of Europe’s most feared forwards, delivering decisive moments which have shot him ahead in the updated Ballon d'Or ranking.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have built their run on organisation, discipline and defensive solidity.

Mikel Arteta’s side has conceded just six goals in 14 Champions League matches and kept nine clean sheets, according to data from UEFA.

Much of the praise has gone to defensive duo Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, but goalkeeper David Raya has also been crucial with several important saves during the campaign.

Opta's supercomputer gives Arsenal a slight advantage over PSG in its prediction on who wins the Champions League trophy. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse and Odd Andersen.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer opposes Kane's verdict

While Kane leans towards PSG, Opta’s latest simulations show Arsenal are slight favourites to win the trophy.

The supercomputer gives the Gunners a 55.76% chance of lifting their first-ever Champions League crown, while PSG are rated at 44.24%.

For Arsenal, the final presents a chance to finally erase the painful memories of their only previous appearance in 2006, when they lost to FC Barcelona.

Before turning their full attention to Europe, both clubs still have domestic business to settle.

Arsenal remain firmly in the Premier League title race, while PSG are closing in on another Ligue 1 triumph.

Why UEFA changed PSG-Arsenal kickoff time?

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that this season's Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG has been scheduled for an earlier-than-usual kick-off time.

Traditionally played at 7 pm Ghana time, UEFA has moved the final to 4 pm GMT, with the adjustment made for a specific organisational reason.

Source: YEN.com.gh