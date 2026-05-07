Former Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle has announced his retirement at just 30 years old

Süle disclosed the emotional reason behind his decision to hang up his boots earlier than expected

The Germany international bows out with nearly 400 senior appearances and 49 international matches

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Former Bayern Munich and current Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Süle has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 30.

Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Süle announces retirement from football at the age of just 30. Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

On May 7, 2026, the German confirmed his decision on the “Spielmacher” podcast, a move later acknowledged by Borussia Dortmund on their official website.

“I would like to announce that I will be ending my career this summer,” Süle said during his podcast appearance.

Niklas Süle announces retirement from football

According to Bavarian Football Works, Süle also opened up on the injury issues that influenced his decision, recalling a serious knee scare against Hoffenheim.

“What I felt when our team doctor did the drawer test in the dressing room in Hoffenheim (a test to detect a possible cruciate ligament tear – Ed.), looked at the physio and shook his head, and the physio did it too and didn’t feel any resistance either – I went into the shower and cried for ten minutes. In that moment, I really thought: ‘It’s torn’,” said Süle.

He leaves the game after 299 Bundesliga appearances, 397 senior matches overall, and 49 caps for Germany, having joined Dortmund from Bayern in 2022.

Manuel Neuer's Germany future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Manuel Neuer’s comments regarding his future in football and whether he intends to continue playing until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran Bayern Munich goalkeeper addressed growing speculation surrounding his international career, with fans eager to know if he will remain part of Germany’s plans for the tournament in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh