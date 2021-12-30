Gladys, a mother of four who went blind and was abandoned by her husband is calling on Ghanaians to come to her aid

In an interview, the blind mother revealed that she contracted a disease which rendered her visually impaired

She also shared that she begs on streets to afford feeding herself and her children, one of which is also physically challenged

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The story of a Ghanaian woman identified as Gladys who got blind and was left to her fate by her husband has surfaced online and has been causing huge reactions among netizens.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a YouTube Channel called Bones Man TV had the mother of four sharing that she contracted a disease which eventually left her blind.

Gladys in an interview Photo credit: Bone Man TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

After sometime, she along with her kids were abandoned by her husband and she had to take full responsibility of them.

As a physically challenged mother, Glady resorts to begging on the streets to be able to feed herself and her children.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

One of her children is incapacitated and is completely dependent on her.

The young mother is therefore asking for helpers to come to her aid.

Anyone who is in the position to be a blessing to Gladys and her family can donate to the following mobile money numbers; 0540169707 and 0202072024. The registered name is Clinton Yeboah.

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a visually impaired mother of two, Florence Kpoblenu, gave a heart-rending narration about how she became blind and her subsequent struggle with stigma.

Before 1994, she had functioning eyes and was fully grown when she suddenly became blind completely after a severe headache.

Kpoblenu had no prior knowledge of how to manoeuvre her way as a visually impaired person but had to cater for her children singlehandedly. Her husband abandoned them after she became blind.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kpoblenu disclosed that she was first misdiagnosed by a doctor after she became blind. ''I became sick in 1994 after a severe headache. I woke up one day feeling sick and by evening, I had become blind completely,'' she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh