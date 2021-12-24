Akuapem Poloo has been spotted breaking down while speaking about her incarceration

According to her, her son is the reason she was doing all she had to give him a good life

She added that she had to lie to her son that she was going to work in Nigeria when in actual fact she was going to prison

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Rosemond Alade Brown known in the world of showbiz as Akuapem Poloo, has opened up about her time in prison.

While speaking in an interview with blogger Sammy K and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Akuapem Poloo said she was grateful for all that has happened in the past few days.

Amid tears, the actress indicated that she was on social media because of her son, Chief.

She added that if she did not have a child, she might not have created a social media presence for herself but the fact that she had to fend for her child pushed her to work.

Speaking about how she managed to break the news of her absence to her son, Akuapem Poloo said she lied to him.

According to her, she told her son that she was going to work in Nigeria and had her mother corroborate the story.

Akuapem Poloo was thrown into jail to serve a 90-day sentence after she posted a photo of herself in her birthday suit while posing in front of her son.

She was later released after her lawyers sent in an appeal which saw her sentence converted to a fine.

