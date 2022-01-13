A lady has sparked massive conversations online after resorting to Twitter to share her opinion

In a post, she revealed that she loves men who give generously to their partners without putting much thought into it

Many Ghananian men who saw the tweet seemed unhappy about it

A young woman has recently taken to social media to reveal the kind of men who win her heart and many say she should keep it to herself.

In her post on Twitter, @RachelAkuaAntwi shared that she is attracted to men who are very generous and shower their partners with gifts without thinking twice about it.

Happy lady receiving gifts Photo credit: @RachelAkuaAntwi/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"I love Generous guys… they spend without thinking"

The lady's post has gathered close to 400 likes with more than 60 retweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@His_Fav_Bae_3 wrote:

I will now think before I spend on you

@mohammed12_jedu replied:

Say No to Nollywood movies Movie camera. Look at what this girl is saying

@CoolJam1 commented:

You don't like me then

@man_like_eben wrote:

Is this suppose to be a compliment?

From @thechemist_1:

Generous guys abusuafo) da wase wai

@Alhaji_dubaa1 commented

Rydii dem dey brand Yakubu as generosity…it hard oo

From @AddoRic49582083:

Spending without thinking. Nowadays we still have this guys there

