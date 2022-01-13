A young Ghanaian doctor recently resorted to social media to vent about some of the things that make his work difficult sometimes

He shared that he has had several instances where patients requested that he help pay their hospital bills

The stressed medic revealed that he was recently asked by one patient to donate his blood for her

A frustrated Ghanaian doctor recently got many talking after taking to social media to vent about how hard his job is sometimes.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @dela_the_inker, the doctor recounted that some pateinets come in expecting him to foot their lab and medication bills.

He also revealed that not long ago he was asked by another patient to donate blood for her.

"Being a doctor can be hard.. patients expect you to pay for their labs and medications… today, someone asked me to donate blood for her ! Ei. Imagine if you’re paying for everyone and donating blood for everyone"

His tweet gathered more than 150 with 10 quote tweets and 50 retweets.

A few of the comments the were left under the post has been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Esi_j commented:

I was taking samples for one of my patients and I just wasn’t getting enough blood to fill the bottles, this baby boy said i should top up with my own blood because he is tired

@Me_Man_Nti replied:

I payed for a patient to do FBS. results came as 2.5mmol/L I got her fanta in addiction

From @mr_rAq:

Soon you go start donate kidney en tinz

@ ayjaayyy shared:

This cracked me up so baaadd but it's a sad truth

@BlayRichard commented:

Donate your reward is in heaven la

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man by the name of Wisdom Ekui has recently taken to social media to narrate a disappointing encounter he had with a doctor.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook handle, Wisdom revealed that a doctor decided to choose to watch Manchester United football match over attending to sick children.

Narrating the incident, Wisdom said he and his wife have a one-month-old baby who was sick and they came to see the doctor.

