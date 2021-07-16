“That’s a man”: Lady shares secret of how she knew bae seriously loved her

Social media is wowed by a woman who reveals how she knew her boyfriend really loved her by sharing a photo

The beautiful lady, @MsLaurynTrill says they fought with the guy but he didn’t withhold his love and dropped a text that she loves her, yet doesn’t want to talk

Many people are reacting to the text and some are seriously calling for such men to come forward but some are envious of the lady’s bae

One woman has just revealed how she knew the boyfriend seriously loved her and has shared a screenshot of a text sent to her. The stunning woman has taken to social media to share a photo that has really attracted her followers.

@MsLaurynTrill says she was in a fight with her bae and they were not talking to each other but the guy sent a message, reaffirming his love for the beautiful lady.

Social media users are thrilled by a post from a woman who reveals a secret about her bae.

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Ebonyheavenly said:

“This type of reassurance is so healing!!!…coming from someone with horrible anxiety and dealing with people who would really let my mind wander and cold shoulder me until I say something.”

@Smodooerdiee said:

“Girl if you think this is what love looks like I am so, so sorry.”

@Whiterose_ said:

“Ahh, the good old dream of having someone at least decent enough to show this type of emotion.”

@NobxdyLu said:

“Lol. We tend to learn being this open and understanding with women backfires. So most are just aggressive, unfortunately.”

@_Thatfulanigirl said:

“Okay, I need me a man like this. Is there still space in your relationship?”

@Jeddmwari said:

“Which world are these species of men found?”

@Alainacharif said:

“The “but I still don’t wanna talk to you hahaha.”

@MissNeylwe said:

“A man ladies and gentlemen. Be angry with me but don't withhold the love. Love it.”

@Xthinguish said:

“I don't know about others but if I am angry, it doesn't mean I'm withholding love. I will probably think about you and what caused the anger most of the time. I think many people feel that way. Anger doesn't mean you are not loved, at least from what I know.”

@Heathermdolyse said:

“Oh, this is really cute and so so emotionally healthy. Wow!”

