17-year-old Boatey Sandy Boamah, an old student of St Peters Senior High School lost his father in 2020

The demise of the man also took away Sandy's hopes of furthering his education as his mother could not support him fully

He has, therefore, been granted a full scholarship by the Madina MP to study BSc Computer Science at KNUST

Boatey Sandy Boamah, a 17-year-old boy who lives at Pantang Village within the Madina Constituency, has obtained full scholarship a fund instituted by honourable Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq), the Member of Parliament in the area.

Sharing the success story on his LinkedIn profile, the MP mentioned that the young man apparently lost hope of pursuing further education after he lost his father in 2020.

It is indicated that his mother who is a trader had to take full responsibility but was unable to assist in his desire to further his education.

Fortunately for Sandy, he came across an opportunity to obtain a full scholarship and he applied accordingly to the office of the honourable MP.

Currently, the 17-year-old has been admitted to study BSc Computer Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Many other people are benefiting

The MP further indicates that the gentleman becomes the ninth person who has had a full scholarship for higher education from the office of the MP this year and several others had partial support for various levels of education.

"I wish you success in your studies, Boatey. You (general public) can assist by contributing to our Scholarship Fund so we can support more people from the Constituency in 2022, he added.

Ghanaian man obtains a prestigious scholarship

Another vibrant young man recently took to social media to express his joy and excitement after bagging a prestigious scholarship to study at a top UK university.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn had Enoch Boafo Amponsah sharing that he was awarded a Weiden-Hoffman Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford in the UK.

Enoch revealed that he was the only Ghanaian selected among 35 scholars from 25 countries for the scholarship.

