An employee at a fast-food joint went out of his way to pay for the meals of a family of four and peeps lauded the kind act

A mother of three took to Facebook to post about a man named Wyatt who paid for her family's meals after she left her purse at home

Facebook users on the Fabulous Lovers Of Weird Everything group thanked the man for his act of kindness

An employee at a fast food chain came to the aid of a mother and her 3 kids. Image: Facebook and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A good Samaritan has been praised for buying a woman and her three kids supper after she left her purse at home. The stressed-out mom was on her way home from football practice when she decided to stop at a junk food drive-thru with three cranky kids in tow.

After placing her order, she realised that she had left her purse at home and upon hearing that, the employee who was serving her pulled out his card and swiped for the meals. The woman was flabbergasted by his altruistic gesture and promised to pay him back, even though he refused.

The woman took to Facebook’s Fabulous Lovers of Weird Everything group to post about the kind man, only known as “Wyatt”.

The grateful mom shared a pic of Wyatt and wrote:

“I just want his parents to know how kind and compassionate your son was tonight! He made this stressed-out momma pause for a moment and realize this is exactly what we parents are trying to do, raise great humans. Well Wyatt sir, you are an amazing human.”

The post warmed the hearts of Facebook users and their comments were dripping with appreciation.

Jeanine Van Dresar said:

“Bless you, Wyatt! Your good deed will not go unnoticed! Kindness & compassion are wonderful things that your parents instilled in you. So Kudos to them!! Always be as kind to others as you are today. So many of us need this in our lives today!”

Marcela Solano Villarroel reacted:

“Wow! Amazing story, may The Almighty bless and protect him and his family.”

Barbara Foutz added:

“A big thank-you to Wyatt and to his parents for instilling compassion in this awesome son of theirs.”

Amy White said:

“Wyatt, your kindness and compassion are changing the world in positive ways already! God bless you.”

Nancy Garfield reacted:

“Thank you Wyatt for your kindness, more people should be like you. A big thank-you to both your parents for raising you with kindness and compassion for other people. God bless you all.”

Monica Ledbetter added:

“God will always bless you, Wyatt! Be kind and generous always and you will never need anything!”

Ginny Lemons said:

“You are a very fine and awesome young man, Wyatt. God bless you.”

