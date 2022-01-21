A picture of a mother with her son in an aircraft has surfaced online and has been attracting various kinds of feedback

In the post, a young pilot was seen hugging his mother tightly while posing for the camera

The proud mother and son moment got many falling in love and wishing for such happiness and success for themselves

A fine gentleman has recently racked up massive reactions from netizens after taking to social media to share a beautiful photo of himself and his mother.

The photo sighted on his Facebook timeline sighted by YEN.com.gh had the caption;

Everyday is a good day to fly your mother

Mother and son moment Photo credit: Kalenga Kamwendo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the time of this publication, Kalenga Kamwendo's post has gathered more than 13,000 reactions with close to 400 comments and 22 shares.

Some of the lovely comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

B Flow commented:

She's so proud of you. Continue making her proud ❣️

Ange Christ Phiri wrote:

Beautiful and that smile makes you look like a baby again, like when she was changing your diaper 20+yrs ago and you had the same smile.

From Abigail Chama:

So sweet❤️❤️❤️❤️ my son mentioned this to me. May God bless and lead him to higher heights.

Yewa Kumwenda said:

Proud of you! A pilot who can fly his mother, is a pilot I can trust to fly me anytime

Bwalya Lengwe replied:

This is awesome I tap the blessings may my son fly me one day Amen

From @Pinkie Ogle:

I’m so very proud of you and your parents, I have three pictures of you and parents, I call you “baby pilot ‍✈️ “. May God continue to sit with you in that cockpit, hi mom ❤️

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Emmanuel Mills Lamptey, a typical Ghanaian young man had a dream to become a professional pilot someday and he took the necessary steps towards realizing that dream right after pursuing an engineering degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2013.

After many unsuccessful attempts to get into the flight training school, he was successfully enrolled through his resilience and hard work.

His journey has unfortunately come to a temporary standstill due to financial difficulties. The bright young man is in need of £50,000 (Ghc409,296) to help him complete his course.

The young man revealed that he has been out of training for almost two years due to the financial difficulties.

Source: YEN.com.gh