Alban Bagbin, the Right Honourable Speaker, has adopted traditional wear as his new look in parliament

According to him, he will only use the official attires during ceremonial occasions which happen rarely

The speaker also urged members of the house to follow his footsteps and this has earned him massive praises on social media

Ghana's Right Honourable Speaker, Alban Bagbin, has decided to adopt the use of traditional wear to project the African culture instead of his official attire as Speaker of Parliament.

In a report by myjoyonline.com, Alban Bagbin, whose new outfit has seen an upsurge of heartwarming reactions on social media said this will be his standing look henceforth.

“From now on, I want to see more members appear in parliament decently adorned in traditional dress,” the Speaker said to the agreement of the house.

What Ghanaians are saying

YEN.com.gh sighted some captivating thoughts Ghanaians shared after seeing the new pictures of their Speaker of Parliament.

Below were some of them:

John Gwala said:

Mr Speaker is on a mission to rebrand Parliament as an independent Institution of govt. We must support him. MPs must wear local attires to work to help boost the local/traditional textile industry and create employment. Nigeria’s Senate is a typical example, not everytime wearing Suit & Tie. Well done, Alban Bagbin!

Nsenkyerene Kweku Baah Bosomprah mentioned:

It doesn’t mean shi!!, you people dierrr small thing then you forget so they will always get you. If they can’t create jobs, make this economy better all of this clothes shi doesn’t mean shi!!, They are still running to American and Europe for better health care. What about me and you???

Kwahumankaakyire Asanka Akuamoah-Boateng indicated:

This is long overdue. We have copied the Whites blindly for far too long. We must gradually emancipate ourselves from Neo colonialism and the notion that anything Whiteman brought is better than ours.

Source: YEN.com.gh