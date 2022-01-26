A lady has revealed some of the challenges she has been facing after giving birth to seven physically challenged children

She recounted that her children were all healthy at birth but they ended up with unexplained illnesses when they turned two months

The emotional mother also revealed that she, along with her kids face stigma in the community they live

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian mother has been granted an interview on a YouTube channel called Oheneba Media where she opened up about her seven children who are physically challenged.

In the interview, she shared that all her children are born healthy but tend to develop an unknown ailment on the second month after birth.

According to her, doctors have not been able to diagnose the exact cause of the strange disease all her seven children are battling with.

Young mother in an interview with Oheneba media Photo credits: Oheneba Media/YouTube

Source: UGC

The emotional mother revealed that, only three of her children are able to speak and express themselves although they suffer from the ailment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She also shared that the children are never left unattended to and that at least herself or her husband stay behind to care for them if one of them needs to go out.

The mother of seven recounted that her children unfortunately face stigma from members in the society.

The woman shared more about her struggles with her physically challenged children.

According to her, she has been told by pastors that it is some members of their family who are harming them spiritually.

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the story of a Ghanaian woman identified as Gladys who got blind and was left to her fate by her husband surfaced online and caused huge reactions among netizens.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a YouTube Channel called Bones Man TV had the mother of four sharing that she contracted a disease which eventually left her blind.

After sometime, she along with her kids were abandoned by her husband and she had to take full responsibility of them. As a physically challenged mother, Glady resorts to begging on the streets to be able to feed herself and her children.

One of her children is incapacitated and is completely dependent on her. The young mother is therefore asking for helpers to come to her aid.

Anyone who is in the position to be a blessing to Gladys and her family can donate to the following mobile money numbers; 0540169707 and 0202072024. The registered name is Clinton Yeboah.

Source: YEN.com.gh