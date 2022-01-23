A well spoken mother's advice to her daughter on her wedding day is gaining rapid attention on social media

The video sighted saw the mother encouraging her child to cultivate the attitude of a 'fool' anytime there is a misunderstanding just for the sake of peace

She also admonished her daughter to be humble, respectful and never allow outsiders to know the affairs of her marriage

A Ghanaian mother's advice for her daughter during her traditional marriage ceremony has sparked huge conversation among netizens.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the concerned mother admonishing her daughter to cultivate the attitude of humility and patience even if that meant thinking like a 'fool'.

Ghanaian mother at wedding Photo credit: Majority World /Getting Images

Source: Getty Images

The gorgeous mother was seen passionately pleading with her daughter to learn from her and do all there is to ensure peace reigns in her home at all time.

The bride's mother also went ahead to say that when she got married, she made a promise to herself not to let any outsider come between herself and her husband or even hear of their challenges for that matter.

She advised her daughter to adobt that same mindset.

The post was shared with the caption;

Best advice to newly wedded couple you'll ever hear

The caring mother had more to say in the video linked below;

We don’t want her to suffer: Bride’s parents strongly sislike groom’s apartment, wedding cancelled

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady with the Facebook name Maryam Shetty went online to narrate how a wedding was called off.

Before sharing the story, the lady wrote that classism is rife in the northern part of the country and it is carried out by parents.

She revealed that before the wedding was cancelled, the bride’s parents felt that the groom’s house does not befit their child’s status.

According to Maryam, the parents said that they would not want their daughter to go and suffer in such an environment.

To remedy the situation, the bride’s family offered to give them a new house; an offer the groom emphatically refused. Maryam said that the said man is not poor as he is a very educated person with a good job.

Source: YEN.com.gh