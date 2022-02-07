Tony Irungu was a passenger, and he forgot his bag in the car with Ghc5,052, phone worth Ghc5,613 and other items

The driver of the car, Blessed Bena, reached him out and delivered the forgotten bag without touching anything in it

Irungu took to social media to thank Bana for his honesty and he confirmed he had found everything just as he placed them inside the bag

A driver identified as Blessed Bena has won the hearts of many after demonstrating a rare honesty.

Uber driver, Blessed Bena (l) returns KSh 90k, phone to his passenger Tony Irungu (r). Photo: Blessed Bena/ Tony Irungu.

Utmost honesty

In a Facebook post seen by YEN.com.gh, Bena revealed that one of his passengers identified as Tony Irungu forgot his bag in the car with Ghc5,052 and an expensive phone worth Ghc5,613.

Bena stated he was surprised that when he reached out to him, he didn't seem bothered. He instead asked him to deliver the forgotten bag in his free time.

"Yesterday a rider forgot his bag in the cub with Ghc5,052 and over Ghc5,613 and he didn't even seem pressured. It's me who texted him to ask him to collect the missing bag and he told me to deliver in my free time. How much should I demand as a payment," Bena posed.

Irungu published a follow-up post as he thanked the honest driver and confirmed that he found everything that was in the bag.

"Thank you so much, Blessed Bena. You are an amazing persona. I have received everything as I left including cash, phone, passport and ID. God bless you," Irungu posted.

Tuk tuk driver returns Ghc7,578 to passenger

In a similar story previously published on YEN.com.gh, a man, Mallam Tulu, who returned the sum of Ghc7,578 his passengers forgot in his tricycle.

The man had picked the passengers who were going to buy some cows. When they alighted, they forgot to pick up their money bag.

A female passenger who boarded the tuk-tuk afterwards pointed the attention of the man to it. On checking the bag, he found out it contained a huge sum of money.

Without thinking twice, the man went back to where he dropped the passenger and returned the bag. As a way to show him appreciation, they gave Tulu Ghc75.

