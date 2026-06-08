Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has grabbed attention on social media after a video of him went viral

This comes after he was spotted at the team’s training base interacting with a lady and expressing delight while speaking Twi fluently

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video wished the team the best of luck in their World Cup matches

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Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has warmed hearts online after a video surfaced online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the Leicester City winger in his national team training kit while making his way to the team base when a lady called him.

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku interacts with a young lady at the Black Stars camp. Image: @monica_bukari/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Issahaku assures Ghanaians of hard work

When he turned, his face suddenly lit up with a smile as he began to walk closer to where the lady was.

He then indicated in Twi that he was working hard, to which the young lady urged him on.

Fatawu Issahaku then acknowledged the presence of a team chef and proceeded to shake hands with him.

The young winger, who at that point was beaming with a smile, said he was gaining command over the Twi language, a statement which drew a sharp response from the young lady who replied in the affirmative.

The video ended with the talented player running back with a broad smile on his face.

Watch the TikTok video of Fatawu Issahaku’s interaction with the lady

Black Stars get warm welcome in US

The senior national team touched down in the US on June 4, 2026, to a rousing welcome amidst dancing and drumming from enthusiastic Ghanaian supporters.

The team will pitch camp at Bryant University in Rhode Island throughout the early stages of the tournament.

The facility offers state-of-the-art resources designed to help the squad prepare for football’s biggest competition.

Ghana will play its first group game in Toronto, Canada, against Panama, after which it will play England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

The senior national team, the Black Stars, received a massive welcome in the US ahead of their World Cup campaign. Image credit: Black Stars/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Reactions to Fatawu Issahaku’s interaction

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted to see Fatawu Issahaku in high spirits at the team base in the US.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“I am happy to see that Fatawu is in high spirits. This tells me that the coach and his technical team are really doing something good. As for the Twi, I am not surprised—Twi is easy to learn, and once you are around people who speak it often, you will pick up the words and gradually be able to speak fluently. Panama should be worried because we are…”

Bëntïl indicated:

“Entertainment prefect.”

Emills stated:

“Guys, we can do this. Make your best effort.”

Alhaji Njeh added:

“Happy soul.”

Ghana sends four goalkeepers to US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana will travel to the 2026 World Cup with four goalkeepers in its squad.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi, who did not make the final squad, will join Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh