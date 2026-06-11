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Prophet Telvin Predicts Mahama Will Make 61st Ministerial Appointment in June 2027
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Prophet Telvin Predicts Mahama Will Make 61st Ministerial Appointment in June 2027

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • Prophet Telvin shared a spiritual vision regarding a future political development in governance
  • The cleric predicted a specific ministerial appointment scheduled for June 2027
  • The prophecy outlined a structural change that would give a single office oversight over multiple ministries

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A Ghanaian cleric, Prophet Telvin, has shared a spiritual vision regarding a major governance development under the leadership of John Mahama.

Prophet Telvin prophecy, June 2027 ministerial appointment, Ghanaian governance change, John Mahama's leadership, political prediction 2027, administrative authority, minister, centralised power governance, spiritual vision, politics
Ghanaian Prophet shares vision about upcoming governance changes under Mahama. Image credit: Prophet A.S.Telvin, JDM/Facebook
Source: UGC

The prophecy, which the minister stated would manifest in June 2027, outlines a structural shift in the presidential cabinet.

According to the cleric, the specific development will alter the existing patterns of political proliferation within the state administration.

He explained that a unique appointment would centralise power to help execute the executive agenda effectively.

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Prophet Telvin detailed the scope of his spiritual revelation during his pronouncement.

He indicated that the spiritual realm showed him a future where certain government agencies would receive mandate extensions.

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"I saw in the realm of the spirit, God showed me the future," He said.

The cleric further explained that the predicted official would possess significant administrative authority.

He noted that the position would allow the individual to scrutinise separate public sectors directly. This arrangement aims to minimise the politicisation of state affairs while maintaining full presidential backing.

"That will make the vision of the president come to pass," He added.

Watch as Prophet Telvin deliver his new prophecy for Mahama in the TikTok video below.

Prophet Telvins governance change prophecy sparks reactions

The political prediction generated diverse viewpoints among citizens who analysed the governance implications online. Many observers questioned the accountability of such an office, while others debated who would fill the role.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the prophet's post below:

Michael said:

"K T will be that person 🙏🙏."

H.E. Chris Weto said:

"So who will check that minister?"

Piesie Jstix said:

"Senior Minister loading."

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JUDGE said:

"Always talking about politics but not about the poor and how to provide solutions."

user5516305172844 said:

"Good decision 🙏."

Telvin Sowah warns Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah had prophesied doom for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President.

In a video, the Ghanaian preacher said that he saw the leader being overthrown in a vision supposedly shown by God.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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