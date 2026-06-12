The United Kingdom (UK) Army has released the annual salaries of senior soldiers in the service

It highlighted the annual pay of high-ranking officers such as Second Lieutenants, Captains, and Majors in the UK Army

Information was also given on steps to take for persons desirous of applying to serve in the UK Armed Forces

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The UK Army, which has existed for centuries, has demonstrated transparency in the performance of its duties.

The military institution, in a show of professionalism, has made public the annual salaries of some of its commissioned officers.

The UK military publishes the salaries of its commissioned officers by rank. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth, monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In this vein, YEN.com.gh has shared insight on the salaries of selected military officers, such as cadets, Second Lieutenants, Captains, and Majors in the United Kingdom military.

The yearly salary of each of these commissioned officers has also been converted to its equivalent in cedi terms.

Salary of Officer Cadets in the UK

Firstly, information made available on the UK Army website indicates that senior soldiers in the rank of cadet take home a yearly pay of £35,925, which converts to GH₵502,950 in cedi equivalent.

Salary of a Second Lieutenant in the UK

The second in the list of salary bands for commissioned officers in the UK is the rank of Second Lieutenant.

For these soldiers who are ranked above officer cadets, their annual salary in the United Kingdom military is £42,948, which converts to GH₵601,272.

The UK military releases salary details for its personnel by rank, marking a third consecutive pay increase. Image credit: chippics/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Salary of a Captain in the UK military

The position of Captain in the Army is a respected position as it ranks above cadet and Second Lieutenant.

According to the British Army, a Captain earns a total of £54,716 per annum. The conversion into Ghana cedis shows that a Captain in the UK military earns GH₵765,024 per year.

Salary of a Major in the UK military

Another rank that also enjoys a substantial salary in the UK commissioned officer structure is Major.

Soldiers with this rank receive better pay and more benefits than Captains, cadets, privates, corporals, and other lower ranks due to years of service and experience.

A Major takes home a total of £68,624 as annual salary, which equals about GH₵960,736.

According to the UK Army website, officer salaries are competitive with other graduate jobs and increase as one climbs through the ranks.

How to apply to the UK Army

The Army website also details that persons interested in joining the military should undertake.

It announced that persons desirous of joining the Army can apply as Regular Soldier, Regular Officer, Army Reserve Soldier, or Army Reserve Officer.

US Army publishes salaries of enlisted members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has released the salaries of its enlisted personnel.

They include Private, Private Second Class, Private First Class, Specialist/Corporal, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, Sergeant First Class, Master Sergeant, and Sergeant Major, as made public by the Defence Finance and Accounting Service.

The US Army pay structure for enlisted members is based on rank and does not include allowances.

Source: YEN.com.gh