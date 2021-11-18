The Spelling Bee Ghana organizers have recently shared a side by side picture of one of their very first contestants back in 2008 and how he currently looks

A recent post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook had The Spelling Bee- GH veiling one of the young ones who participated in their maiden contest back in 2008.

The post shared that Yehowada Boye Sekan was a student of Mary Mother of Good Counsel when he joined the first Spelling Bee.

He ended up participating in the competition three times before he moved to the next level of education.

Yehowada Boye Sekan in 2008 and currently Photo credit: The Spelling Bee - GH/Facebook

Yehowada attended SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema wher he completed his IGCSE and IB.

He had his tertiary education at the University of Nottingham.

After successfully acquiring a law degree from the school, he works as a lawyer in the United Kingdom.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jessica Penu, a former student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been inducted into the Ghana Medical and Dental Council. Her recent accomplishment adds to her tall list of achievements.

Penu participated and won The Spelling Bee in 2011 when she was a 12-year-old student of the Angels Specialist School.

She clinched the feat with the winning word "VELOCIPEDE", going on to represent Ghana in the Scripps Spelling Bee in the USA and making history as the only African.

Penu was excited for an opportunity to spell in front of Dr Jacques Bailly, someone she admired.

Following Angels Specialist School, she attended Wesley Girls' Senior High School (WGHS) for her secondary education and was honoured for scoring 8As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In furtherance of her education, Penu received her degree in Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and was inducted into the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in October 2021.

Dr Penu is now with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

