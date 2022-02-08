An amazing Ghanaian lady has surprised many with videos of her doing works many thoughts were reserved for men

Grace Tivlyn Adomako Asamoah as her name goes, works as a heavy-duty trucks and excavators operator

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the most heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians in the comment section of Grace's eye-popping videos

Grace Tivlyn Adomako Asamoah, a hardworking Ghanaian lady who works as a heavy-duty driver at Jospong Group of Companies recently shared some media files of herself working and this has inspired many social media users.

On her TikTok handle, @gracetivlyn, the relentless lady who describes herself as a simple lady showed how she goes about some of her daily duties by operating trucks and excavators.

A compilation video she made amazed so many people that they were shared and viewed by tens of thousands of people by the time of this publication.

Grace Tivlyn Adomako Asamoah, a heavy-duty driver Photo credit: @gracetivlyn via TikTok

Grace is also a former Female Bus Driver at Aayalolo Transport System- Ghana and an alumnus of G-Health Consult.

Social media reactions

Below were some of the thoughts Ghanaians shared in the comment section of the post.

Papa Damoah said:

l love women who drive heavy duty vehicles keep up dear

Papa HA Tetteh indicated:

I love to see ladies drive. When a lady drives you, you’re safe. I’ve not heard ladies getting accident. It always the men

Princess Jewel Andy-Asare mentioned:

Bravo. I appreciate humans like you. Not urgent 2k slay akomfem who don't want to work like a bulldozer but they want to spend elephant money. Bravo. GOD bless you

B Maame stated:

wow, u remind me of my friend Amira. she's one lady I m proud of and now I see u, proud of you too

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old Ghanaian woman, Augustina Addo Frimpong, has made a striking gender statement with her laudable achievement in the country's male-dominated transport industry.

Frimpong's quest for the profession started at age 13 when she was only a student bus conductor.

As the only female driver at Metro Mass Transit introduced into Ghana in 2016, Frimpong recalled her journey to becoming one of the country's few female drivers.

Source: YEN.com.gh