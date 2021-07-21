Augustina Addo Frimpong is a driver at the Intercity State Transport Company

In 2010, she became the only female driver at Metro Mass Transit

Frimpong recounts her journey to becoming one of the few female drivers behind the wheels

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A 54-year-old Ghanaian woman, Augustina Addo Frimpong, has made a striking gender statement with her laudable achievement in the country's male-dominated transport industry.

Frimpong's quest for the profession started at age 13 when she was only a student bus conductor.

As the only female driver at Metro Mass Transit introduced into Ghana in 2016, Frimpong recalled her journey to becoming one of the country's few female drivers.

Women behind wheels: Meet Augustina Frimpong the female driver at STC bus transport. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

''I was first working with the King of Kings. They had a Land Rover; I used it with some ladies to transport our boss. It was during this period that I decided to learn the profession well. I moved to Metro Mass, and I and 24 others received training in Abidjan. I started working from 2010 to 2016,'' she told BH-TV GHANA.

Daring exploits

With six years of experience in her pocket, she decided to pursue a new challenge and joined an all-male team in Ayalolo.

She became instrumental in talents development after she gained employment as the only female at her new job, helping to breach the gender disparity in the profession.

As a person who believes in empowering other women, Frimpong revealed she was involved in training 75 female drivers who are now fully-fledged professionals.

''Ayalolo wanted female drivers, so I and other white people trained 75 ladies, 60 of them are now working,'' she said.

Frimpong who now works with the Intercity State Transport Company recounts her journey in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported UK-based Ghanaian creatives, Paapa Essiedu and Michaela Ewuraba Boakye Coel have been shortlisted for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, slated for September 19, 2021.

The two young creatives have made history as the first-ever Ghanaians to be nominated for the international award.

British actor of Ghanaian descent, Paapa Essiedu, known for his work in theatre, film and television, and his most recent feature in the 2020 television series, I May Destroy You, made the list of nominees for the Outstanding Supporting Actor Award.

In other news, a Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, known for his self-financed benevolent deeds toward the deprived and society, has disclosed that it is a calling.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the junior police officer indicated that God revealed his purpose to him and aligns the people who deserve upliftment from their conditions to him for assistance.

According to Lance Corporal Agbeko, although he had faced setbacks, including some people claiming he is attempting to make the ruling government unpopular, he has no ill intentions toward anyone.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Newspaper