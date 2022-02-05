A recent Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate got many talking on social media after opening up about an issue that bothered her

YEN.com.gh's publication shared that Stephanie Maame Esi Benneh was skeptical about sharing her success because she did not graduate with a first class

Many who read the report stated that less attention must be placed on the class one graduates with since that is no guarantee for success

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh shared that a KNUST graduate by the name of Stephanie Maame Esi Benneh took to her LinkedIn timeline to share that she was unsure wether or not to share her feat given that she graduated with a second-class upper and not a first-class.

She eventually overcame the fear and decided to go all out to celebrate her wins no matter the form they came in.

Stephanie posing for the camera with and without her graduation gown. Photo credit: Stephanie Maame Esi Benneh/LinkedIn

Many YEN readers who saw the post had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 9,000 reactions with more than 150 comments with 15 shares.

Some of the interesting comments have been compiled below;

Gold Best commented:

Madam be calming down people way graduate with 3rd class lower, introduce their selves as graduate before their name self, talk more of 2nd class be grateful

Mibue Mercy wrote:

You tried ooooo my dear no mind anybody oooo sofar you worked and earned it yourself my dear celebrate yourself oooooo

From Kate Isaac:

People with pass self there are more better than people that withdraw or out off school.

Patrick Gli wrote:

Well done my dear. Keep up the good job. Because is not easy. I see how u feel it . May God give you a good job to do.

From Ephraim Nimboge:

Ah who told you first class is automatic success in life? Go and see what third class students are doing you will be shocked. What is first class if you cannot practically defend it in industry?

Nii R. Armah commented:

Madam please if you can read this I want you to know that you are good and fine to post. I even see people with Pass posting how much more 2nd Class. You made it

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a driven young Ghanaian took to social media to narrate how he successfully saw himself through university regardless of the financial obstacles he encountered.

Taking to a popular Facebook group called Tell It All, Samuel Hackman shared that he had to work as a filling station attendant to afford going to the university and also to take care of himself there.

In his post, the young man recounted that he worked at the filling station for eight years with no one to rely on and that took a huge toll on his health.

