A driven Ghanaian lady has expressed how passionate she is when it comes to early child education

In a post online, Abigail Adjoa Adjapong revealed declining requests by family and friends to go for reposting after being sent to Nambiri D/A Primary School in the North to teach

Adjoa shared that she has always dreamt of becoming a teacher since childhood and that day has finally arrived

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An elated young Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to announce finally starting off in her dream career.

The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of Abigail Adjoa Adjapong had her recounting that her desire since childhood has been to become a school teacher someday and that day has finally arrived.

Abigail at the office and in front of a classroom posing for the camera Photo credit: Abigail Adjoa Adjapong/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"I am happy to share that my childhood dream of becoming a teacher has come to reality"

Adjoa revealed getting posted to a school in the Northern part of Ghana called Nambiri D/A Primary School and having many of her friends and family advising her to seek for a repost.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The passionate lady refused to succumb to the pressure and gladly accepted her offer.

"I refused to be reposted despite all discouraging words from friends and family about how life in the Northern side of Ghana is"

According to her, she always has a smile on her face thanks to the fact that she was welcomed with open arms since she moved to her new community.

Abigail believes her line of work and the place she finds herself will render her the opportunity to positively impact the lives of young children, particularly females in the community to aim and aspire higher.

"I am positive that beyond teaching, I will be an inspiration to the many young females in this community to Girl-up and reach their personal and professional aspirations."

Fredrick Mensah: Meet the Ghanaian Teacher Making School a Delight For His Students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that teaching and caring for children require great effort, but Fredrick Mensah, a Ghanaian teacher at the Mankessim M/A ‘A’ Basic School, does it effortlessly.

The primary one teacher, who doubles up as a subject teacher in Fante for primary four and five, has adopted teaching methods to make attending school a first choice for his pupils while getting them involved in classwork and enabling them to excel in academics.

Mensah recently introduced a tension-easing practice of 'class entering greeter' to his methods. He was captured on camera hugging, dancing, handshaking, waving, fist, and leg bumping with his pupils before entering his class for lessons.

Source: YEN.com.gh