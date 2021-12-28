A driven young lady's years of constant resilience has finally paid off as she acquired a job at one of the biggest tech firms in the world

The newly employed Microsoft staff shared on Twitter that it took her 6 years and 12 interviews to get two job offers

Many who saw the exciting announcement expressed how happy they were for her in the comments section

A young lady has recently resorted to social media to announce finally landing a job at top tech company in the world, Microsoft, after years of applying.

In a post on Twitter, @ms_larebony revealed that she had to spend six years applying for various roles in numerous companies and within that time span, she had the chance to be called for 12 interviews.

Her hard work and resilience was rewarded with getting two job offers out of which she accepted the offer from Microsoft.

"Six years of applying, 12 interviews, two Job offers, turned one down and accepted another. I am finally joining my dream job in January 2022 at Microsoft"

The young lady's exciting post has gathered close to 14,000 likes with more than 1,700 tweets and 85 quote tweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the 219 comments below;

@carussodool commented:

Hmmmm. Just telling a friend how i've been jobhunting for 5years and counting. Dear God, do it for me!

@MallamSawyerr wrote:

RAH!!!!!! Congratulations Lara!!!! So happy for you!!!

From @drdebbz:

Congratulations! You’ll love it at Microsoft

@realmace_ wrote:

6 years and no job until now? Wow. Anyway.. the job you finally got is top tier

@OjdafyP commented:

Na only time e go take but eventually it must surely come to pass.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a driven young Ghanaian lady named Akosua Boadi-Agyemang recently took to social media to share her journey to landing a job at world-class company, Microsoft.

In Akosua's LinkedIn post, she recounted that her job search started from 2015 through to 2018 but was full of constant rejections from companies and no response from a number of them.

She revealed that Microsoft was not a part of the over 200 companies she applied to, but that was where she got the chance to work.

