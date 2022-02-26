Instagram sensation, Abidivabroni, has posed in a sizzling Instagram photo with two plus-size ladies as they model shape wears

The tight-fitting outfits held their hips firmly, giving followers a closer look at their amazing hourglass figures

Peeps were quick to comment under the photo as they observed that they looked good in the women's tight-fitting wear

Famous Instagram sensation, Abidivabroni, and her beautiful friends are feeding eyeballs with an attention-grabbing photo as they show off their amazing figures.

The trio posed for the camera sporting shape wears as they flexed their confidence and natural beauty.

Abidivabroni and her pretty friends dazzled in the image with a flawless face beat, gaining the attention of social media users.

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous ladies added matching short hair extensions as they modelled in the eye-catching women's tight-fitting wear.

Abidivabroni has splashed similar frames posing in the sizzling body-fitting wear. The recent Instagram photo has raked in reactions and comments.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the sweet remarks below:

Mojelo_mojelo said:

''Love how y’all stretch dem leggings differently. Good look ❤️.''

Elitepoet23 commented:

''You're one of a kind!''

Karlemann86 said:

''Definitely the middle one.''

Cheyennerobinson7145.br

''Three of the baddest women in South Africa''

Source: YEN.com.gh