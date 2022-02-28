Two University of Ghana, Legon students have recently announced successfully graduating and getting inducted into their professional bodies

The identical twin sisters, Selom and Sedem Agboli became Medical Doctor and Pharmacist respectively

Netizens who saw Selom's post took to the comments section to celebrate the massive achievement of the two ladies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two gorgeous twin sisters have recently taken to social media to celebrate successfully getting inducted into their careers.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Selom Agboli had her sharing that she was officially sworn into the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana and her identical twin sister, Sedem was inducted into the Pharmacy Council within the same week.

Breathtaking Selom and Sedem posing for the camera Photo credit: Selom Agboli/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"Two inductions, one week! Sedem Agboli and I, Selom Agboli have been inducted by the Pharmacy Council and the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana respectively", the post read.

Selom went ahead to share that spending 6 years at the University of Ghana was not easy but grace saw her through it all.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"The journey has been nothing short of Grace. The dream is now a reality. I must say that six years in University of Ghana Medical School has been nothing short of Grace"

Ghanaians who saw the post had some very nice things to say to the sisters.

Some of the heart warming comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh;

Adwoa Wilson wrote:

This is beautiful! Welcome to the league of extra women Dr’s‍♀️‍♀️…..I can only imagine the joy in ur mums heart! Congrats ladies and congrats to your parents too.

Daniel Nana Asare replied:

Congrats, girls. Please which hospital are you guys posted, my hair wants to pain me, so l can come for prescription jor

Mike Kekana commented:

Inspiring to especially our girl children in Africa who continue to be target of heinous acts by people who are supposed to protect them.

From Jemima Kankam:

Congratulations to you both It is like the stuff of movies...that both of you, twins, have journeyed the ups and down paths to this glorious endpoint. I can imagine the gratitude of your parents

Belinda Kamasah shared:

This is so beautiful. I pray you attain even much higher heights. Congratulations ladies

Pretty Ghanaian Twin Sisters Graduate from KNUST; Peeps React to Their Stunning Photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two vibrant twin sisters from Ghana, Priscilla, and Cindy Osei Owusu, bagged another academic milestone under their belt as they earn their degrees.

The pair graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, with degrees in Real Estate and Actuarial Science.

Priscilla and Cindy Osei Owusu have been celebrated for their achievement on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh