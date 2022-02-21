A young mother who is a sprayer has got many inspired on social media after photos of herself at work surfaced online

Maame Ama works with her husband who is a welder and they have a newly born baby together



A strong 33-year-old Ghanaian woman has got many talking on social media after pictures of herself surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Nana Tea shared that the young woman called Maame Ama works as a sprayer with her husband who is a welder.

Maame Ama at work Photo credit: Nana Tea/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the post, Ama recently gave birth to her baby but returned to work not long after.

The post shared that the young mother is among the very few female who are sprayers in Ghana.

The actual post read;

"Meet madam Ama n her partner at work. Madam Ama is 33years a sprayer whilst Mr John is a welder. Madam Ama has fresh baby yet that doesn't prevent her from going to work. Almost every sprayer in Ghana is a guy but madam Ama proves to us that what men can do, women can do better.. God bless her hustle ❤️ her partner at work is also supportive."

Many who read Ama's story seemed very impressed with it.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 2,000 reactions with more than 70 comments and 8 shares.

Some of the heart warming comments have been highlighted below;

Gifty Afi Mawuena commented:

I love this,really inspiring.God bless their handwork

Rebecca Acheampomaa wrote:

God bless her abundantly for her hustle

Frank Mensah replied:

What a combination of work and couple

From Myles Famous:

Beautiful and a Virtuous wife.Wife material 10000000000000yards

Victor A. Wolf Victors said:

Pls encourage them do look for WUSC gh... The woman has an opportunity there

