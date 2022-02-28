A determined man left many online users inspired after sharing the brief story of his come up online

Mpho Lebepe detailed how he went from being a labourer to becoming an attorney at a court he helped build

The law professional went on to encourage that everyone’s dreams are valid and Saffas poured in their congratulations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Humble beginnings are often the launching pad to great milestones. This holds true for a man who took to social media to briefly share how he went from being a labourer to realising his dreams of becoming an attorney at a court he helped build with his own two hands.

Mpho Lebepe shared how he went from being a labourer to becoming an attorney Polokwane High Court. Image: Mpho Lebepe / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mpho Lebepe shared a post on his Facebook featuring two photos of himself.

The first, dressed in blue overalls at a construction site, and the second, formerly dressed as an attorney.

“I worked as a labourer during the construction of the High Court (Polokwane). Now I am representing my clients at the very same High Court as an Attorney. Your dreams are valid. Yours sincerely, Mpho Lebepe of Lebepe & Associates Inc,” he captioned the post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His story is a reminder that everyone's path to success starts somewhere and that with a clear goal in mind, nothing is impossible.

The cyber community was left both impressed and inspired by the young man’s determination and achievement.

Peet Wessels reacted:

“Hats off to you. Very well done.”

Gilbert Sithole said:

“Congratulations. How old were you during the construction? How old were you when you graduated law school?”

Anna Mantsosheng Ndabane commented:

“Wonderful keep up the good work I'm proud of you.”

Nare Mamoyahabo Marakalala Lebepe replied:

“Proud of you mbedzi.”

Matime Rikhotso wrote:

“Mpho, you are a living good example of what hard work can bring to one. Keep it up my ' brother-in-law '.”

24-Year-old first-class graduate who begged for work on the street with a CV board lands dream job within 3 hours

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that in the space of a week, a young graduate went from being jobless for months to landing his dream job.

24-year-old Haider Malik had become an internet sensation after the first-class graduate took to the street on 2 November with his CV on a notice board to beg for a job.

In a LinkedIn post, he made capturing his desperate move, Malik is seen well-dressed as he posed beside the erected notice board that had stated he is a first-class banking and finance graduate who is looking for an entry-level scheme.

Daily Mail reports that Malik went as far as printing a copy of his CV and handing them to passers-by at the Canary Wharf in East London.

Source: YEN.com.gh