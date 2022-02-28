An elated man has recently purchased a house in one of his favorite areas in London

The young man revealed the good news on his Twitter timeline with a photo of him sitting in his new kitchen

Netizens who saw his post congratulated him and wished for same for themselves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An overjoyed young man has recently taken to social media to announce his recent purchase.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @kingkomo_ had him sharing that he successfully bought a house in one of the areas he loves in London.

Happy man posing for the camera and setting at his kitchen Photo credit: @KingKomo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"I’ve picked up the keys. Officially a homeowner in one of my favourite areas in London!"

The post at the time of this publication has gathered 30,000 likes with close to 1,664 with 171 quote tweets.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@swoleverine_ wrote:

Favourite London areas? Welcome to North my bro

@therevealer0 commented:

Congratulations man "I've picked up the keys. Officially a homeowner in one my favorite areas in Enugu" I'll say this soon

@CassieMaie replied:

Don’t know you but congratulations

@OfairyLady said:

What will be the first meal to be prepared in your new kitchen?

From @puremaureen:

Can’t you all say congrats and pass, stop acting jealous, when you celebrate with people your own win will surely come. Hmmmm congrats bro

@HereBantz replied:

Has to be SW London. The best areas and not so expensive like the central but good. Best decision I made this year. Congratulations again

25-year-old Young man Celebrates Purchasing his own House After Renting Since age 18

Meamwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported an elated young man has taken to social media to announce finally making a huge purchase after many years.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sabeiangilzene had him sharing that he rented his first place in London at the age of 18 and has been renting since then.

At the age of 25 however, he has been able to buy his very own house and is very thankful for that. He revealed that the journey to becoming a house owner was a difficult one but definitely worth it.

Source: YEN.com.gh