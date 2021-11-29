A jobless young first-class graduate's desperate effort has paid off as he landed his dream job in style

24-year-old Haider Malik who had been job-hunting since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 decided one certain day to hit the street with his CV on a board in search of a job

The well-dressed young man handed copies of his CV to passers-by and received tons of calls after his story went viral

In the space of a week, a young graduate went from being jobless for months to landing his dream banking job.

24-year-old Haider Malik had become an internet sensation after the first-class graduate took to the street on November 2 with his CV on a notice board to beg for a job.

He had woken up for the street job-hunting by 6.45am Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Haider Malik, Daily Mail

In a LinkedIn post he made capturing his desperate move, Malik is seen well-dressed as he posed beside the erected notice board that had stated he is a first-class banking and finance graduate who is looking for an entry-level scheme.

Daily Mail reports that Malik went as far as printing a copy of his CV and handing them to passers-by at the Canary Wharf in East London.

Why he employed the desperate job-hunting move

The graduate from Middlesex University London said he got tired of unfruitful Zoom meetings where he wasn't opportune to showcase his personality.

According to Malik, he had searched for a job since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 to no avail and drew inspiration to go street-hunting from his 67-year-old father Mehmood Malik who migrated from Pakistan as a teenager.

He felt nervous begging for job on the street

Malik said he had got to the tube station at Canary Wharf as early as 6.45am and felt nervous about what he was about to do.

In his words:

''The first five minutes or 10 minutes I felt nervous because I was standing there empty-handed.

''I found it really awkward. I didn't know what I was doing, I found it really weird.

''I had all my CVs in my bag. I was standing there empty-handed trying to look at people and hoping to meet people rather than being proactive and speaking to them.''

He bagged his dream job 3 hours later

Within the space of an hour, Malik and given out all his CVs and got a surprise text asking him to come for an interview for the role of treasury analyst at the Canary Wharf Group.

"They interviewed me on the 30th floor of a building and I'm overlooking Canary Wharf thinking: 'Wow, I never expected to be interviewed here let alone potentially about to get a job.'"

He would also later get more calls but the young man had already been hired.

