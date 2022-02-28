An Ethiopian girl has shocked many by scoring 100% in a maths test as she sat for the university entrance exams

According to the beautiful girl, she knew the subject will be a hard nut to crack and allocated more time and hard work to it

In the same exams, a young boy also got tongues wagging when he got everything right in physics, which is also dreaded in many quarters

Sifan Fita is the talk of the town in her country and on online streets after scoring 100% in her university entrance exams.

Sifan Fita (l) and Koket Tesfaye (r) Photo: OBN.

Feat rarely achieved

The feat is rarely achieved and most women are known to shy away from 'manly ' subjects like maths.

“I knew the maths exam was more difficult than other subjects, so I invested my time wisely and studied hard,” said Ms. Sifan.

Sifan, who comes from western Oromia, told the BBC she plans to study software engineering.

Another dreaded subject

According to her school head, the mark was arguably the highest ever attained by a student in the exams.

The New Times Rwanda reports that a brilliant boy also sent shock waves among countrymen in the same exams when he scored 100% in physics, another dreaded subject by students.

Koket Tesfaye has said he plans to study construction engineering.

