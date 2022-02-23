A Ghanaian engineer and job recruiter has advised young graduates seeking employment opportunities to focus on problem-solving skills

According to the recruiter named Steve Adjei-Laryea, some graduates focus too much on obtaining first-class that they lose in other areas

Many social media users who have a lot of professional experience backed Steve's claims with real-life scenarios

Engineer Steve Adjei-Laryea, an experienced Ghanaian recruiter has asked young graduates and job seekers to focus on obtaining knowledge and being able to solve problems.

Without discounting the relevance of academic success, the engineer indicated that it is more important to be able to provide solutions to everyday industrial challenges.

In his own words:

"I think it’s more valuable to understand your subject even if that leads you to a third class. The world is looking for those who use acquired knowledge to solve problems."

By way of buttressing his point, the recruiter recounted the story of a first-class student who went ahead to be a teaching assistant for his department at the university but failed at the interview.

"We asked him to explain the working principles of a centrifugal pump. This should have been very easy for him, but it wasn’t. He couldn’t explain it. We finished the interview but he did not make it into the final list," Steve mentioned.

What Ghanaians are saying

A lot of people backed Steve's assertions.

Desmond Duodu Baah said:

It’s sad the structure of our educational system focuses more on theories than practice. Even the final year project work doesn’t end up anywhere.

Gordon Dardey, FCCA,CA,MCIT indicated:

Well said Engineer! Passing an exams is one thing and having knowledge is another. I remember passing some exams with 50%. What this means is that, I didn't know 50% of the syllabus.

