A young lady has shared a photo of a ceiling fan that fell in her room, praising God for saving her life

The lady revealed that it would have been an unfortunate incident entirely if the fan fell while she was still inside

Many who reacted to her photo said it confirmed their fear surrounding the safety issue of ceiling fans

A young lady with the Twitter handle @iamlewakulture has gone online to share a testimony of how God saved her life.

Sharing a photo of a fallen ceiling fan, the lady said that the whole incident happened just after she stepped out of her room.

Many Nigerians celebrated her testimony. Photo source: @iamlewakulture

Source: Twitter

Thank God I'm alive

@iamlewakulture revealed that if the reverse had been the case, her head would have been really affected by the impact.

A photo she shared on her Twitter page shows the fan on the floor with the ceiling hook beside it.

See her post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 5,000 likes with many comments.

Fears confirmed

YEN.com compiled some of the reactions below:

@_MrStevieJ said:

"This reminds me of years ago when this ceiling cut my finger. This night was a terrible one."

@Harckhan said:

"2016… this happened to me, it fell right on me while at top speed. Guess what? No single cut or scratch on me, IS GOD NOT GREAT?"

@Groovy_einstein said:

"So it finally happened, all our fears and imaginations."

@Patsoxzy said:

"One of my greatest fears."

@utd_jemaal said:

"I’ve always imagined this but never experienced it. Now that I’ve confirmed it actually happens, standing fan it is!!"

@HonJimohRashee1 said:

"I join you in appreciating God, for spearing your life."

@sukiissanoob said:

"In school the ceiling fan is one mistake away from the top bunk. if you wake up and sit up skrrr. if you jump up to your bed skrrr. caleb university was a struggle."

