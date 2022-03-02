Wilma Amoo-Osae, a brand manager at Guinness Ghana has shown gratitude to her former supervisor for positively impacting her life

The young lady revealed she was made to function as a Brand Manager of a category in Unilever Ghana during national service

Wilma intimated that her supervisor, Francis Afoani believed in her and provided the necessary assistance to excel in her role

A gorgeous young lady has recently resorted to her LinkedIn timeline to praise a supervisor she had during her national service.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh has Wilma Amoo-Osae recounting that after being posted to Unilever, she was tasked to function as a Brand Manager by the Category Manager called Francis Afoani.

Francis in a meeting, Wilma posing for the camera Photo credit: Wilma Amoo-Osae/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Wilma narrated that after reporting to the company she was posted to, she was sent to the HomeCare category which at the time had no brand managers.

Upon meeting Francis, she was given the role of a brand manager and that to her was a huge surprise.

He said clearly and to date, I wonder how I still remember this. He said “I don’t have brand managers yet, so I need you to step up”

With Francis Afoani's guidance, Wilma was able to function effectively in her role and launched a number of products.

You guided and empowered me through sunlight 200g launch, Sunlight Dishwashing liquid one wipe FDA wahala

She revealed that thanks to the training and the opportunity to function in a managerial role, she was able to land a brand manager role at Guinness.

" I am a brand manager of one of the biggest brands in Ghana and Africa."

