Christ Offessah Aidoo, a gentleman in Ghana used an interesting strategy to get himself a job when he was done with NSS

According to the young man, he made a list of companies and started applying with a revamped CV just two months into his service

To his own surprise, Offessah was able to land a permanent role with one of the companies he applied to

A passionate Ghanaian young man called Christ Offessah Aidoo was able to land a job just when he finished his national service at a company he noticed might not retain him.

Recounting the inspirational story on his LinkedIn handle, Offessah indicated that he intentionally took it upon himself to make sure he does not miss out on employment.

"During my second month of national service, I saw there is a 50/50 chance of being retained. To keep my options open. What’s next, where do I start from. These are the very questions I was asking myself. So, I took my time and listed some firms down," he recalled.

Ghanaian man who landed job right after NSS Photo credit: Christ Offessah Aidoo via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Offessah, he applied to a lot of companies hoping to be retained and to his surprise, one actually worked.

In his own words:

I applied for a lot of them but wasn't called. To my surprise, one of my applications went through and I was invited for an interview. I went for the interview and glory to God; I was given an offer as a full-time employee.

He went on to counsel young graduates to make sure they don't wait for long before trying to get a CV.

"This is my little advice; I urge all current National Service Personnel to revamp their CVs and start applying for the job of their interest. Hey, don’t wait till the eleventh hour of your service," he mentioned.

Reactions from social media users

Below were some thoughts gathered from the comment section of Offessah's post

Mathias Mensah Odoi said:

Nice one bro Christ Offessah Aidoo ...I truly recall how you relentlessly put in applications. To God be the glory

Issa Traore mentioned:

Christ Offessah Aidoo great having you as a colleague. Happy anniversary to you brother, more blessings.

Sherryl Baiden Ackah indicated:

As a recruiter, CV revamp is really necessary. We offer such services. You can reach out to me if you need these services . Congratulations and happy anniversary Christ.

