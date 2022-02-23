Meet The Physically Challenged Ghanaian Uber Driver Whose Legs Are Inactive

Tragedy befell a Ghanaian Uber driver called Ela Ametor who was a carpenter but became disabled as a result

Ela was supported by some of his close friends and family to acquire a vehicle which he now drives for a living

He demonstrated how he goes about his daily routine during a video interview and this has warmed many Ghanaian hearts

Ela Ametor, a Ghanaian Uber driver who is able to work despite having a physical challenge has raised many eyebrows with a demonstration of how he goes about his daily duties.

The video that was taken during an interview with Citi TV's Caleb Kudah also saw Ela reveal that he was born normal until one eventful day when he was roofing a house as a carpenter.

According to the driver, he accidentally got electrocuted while on top of the two-storey building and fell heavily to the ground as a result.

"My family has been extremely helpful but the company I was working for decided to abandon me completely. As a Christian, I was hopeful that one day I would be able to walk again but it never happened," the Uber driver added.

How Ghanaians are praising Ela

After watching Ela demonstrate how he goes about driving for a living, below were some powerful reactions Ghanaians shared.

Emmanuel Kofi Sitsofe Mensah indicated:

He is really trying to do something. I like his determination!!!

Sharon Akumiah mentioned:

A disability should not be a barrier to earning a living and enjoying life. These type of modified cars are common in the West. Glad such cars are now available in Ghana

Comfort Amankwah Aiko stated:

Jehova richly reward Raincoat Mr.James Akpabli and Ametor's family and everyone who supported. Ella keep to your faith and move on with courage. All is not well.

The Ghanaian physically challenged shoemaker who runs his own business

In another exciting report, Ghanaian entrepreneur and designer, Joseph Mensah, is the founder of Joemens, a shoemaking company that produces quality leather dress shoes and footwear.

At age five, Joseph Mensah developed a disability after he was infected with measles and was rendered disabled after receiving an injection to help with the symptoms.

Mensah had a turbulent childhood owing to his disability, which affected his education. He was made to drop out of school at class five (5) as a result.

Source: YEN.com.gh