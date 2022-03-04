A young Ghanaian girl who is less than 3 years old was recently seen helping her mother pack things on the street

Sharon Begah, the young lady who captured the video shared that seeing the girl at that young age offering a helping hand spoke a lot to her

Begah also encouraged parents to be mindful of the kind of things they do in the presence of their children as they tend to pick things easily

A hardworking Ghanaian baby girl has recently been captured on video busily supporting her mother on the street.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh saw the little girl helping her mother pack delivered school bags into a huge sack.

2-year-old girl helping her mother Photo credit: Sharon Begah/LinkedIn

Sharon Begah shared the video on her LinkedIn timeline narrating how she felt upon seeing the little girl who is less than 3 years old offering a helping hand to her mother.

Begah recounted that she realized children pick a lot from watching what people around them do.

"This baby is less than 3 years and watches her mom pack bags and even at that stage knows that from the ground it goes into the sack.

Children become better versions of who their parents are. No matter what… you will trace a trait in your child you posses as a parent."

She went ahead to admonish parents to be very intentional when it comes to the kind of upbringing and training they take their children through.

