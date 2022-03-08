Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has applauded the efforts of a female Ghanaian medical student called Maame Akosua for her heroics amid fighting in Ukraine

The North Tongu MP took to his Twitter page to share a photo of the brave lady who had now been nicknamed "The General"

The legislator flew to Romania to visit Ghanaian students fleeing the war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has lauded Maame Akosua, a Ghanaian medical student in Ukraine who is helping others get to safety.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator took to his official Twitter page to highlight the efforts of Maame Akosua.

According to the MP, Maame, who had safely crossed over to Romania, was constantly going back into Ukraine to assist wounded Ghanaians and those who were having difficulties getting to safety.

Okudzeto Ablakwa and Maame Akosua. Source: Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Twitter

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa decided to pose for a picture with Maame Akosua to show her off to the rest of the world and also applaud her for her heroism.

After posting the iconic photo, Okudzeto Ablakwa captioned it:

"Meet Maame Akosua, the Ghanaian medical student in Ukraine who kept crossing back into Ukraine to assist in fetching her weary colleagues out of harm’s way and into Romania.

Her colleagues call her: “The General.” "

Social Media Users React To The Post By Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Many netizens took to the comment section under the post to also heap praises on Maame Akosua for being brave amid all the chaos.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that lawmaker for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has travelled to Bucharest, the Romanian capital, to meet Ghanaian students who escaped the fighting in Ukraine.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the outspoken said the visit enabled him to get a first-hand understanding of the plight of the Ghanaian citizens.

"This morning I arrived in Bucharest, Romania which shares a southern border with Ukraine to visit our Ghanaian students who escaped from the conflict in Ukraine," he posted on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh