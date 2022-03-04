The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has hailed a young lady who helped rescue Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine

Maame Akosua Agyarkobea Addo, a medical student, took action amid the conflict in the European country to evacuate her compatriots to Romania

The Ghanaian MP posed in a photo with her as he visited Romania and later uploaded it online to laud her efforts

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has heaped praise on Maame Akosua Agyarkobea Addo, a medical student who helped rescue other Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, the Ranking Member of Parliament's Select Committee on Foreign Affairs lauded Agyarkobea Addo's effort in fetching her weary colleagues into Romania for safety.

''Meet Maame Akosua, the Ghanaian medical student in Ukraine who kept crossing back into Ukraine to assist in fetching her weary colleagues out of harm’s way and into Romania.

''Her colleagues call her The General,'' he said.

The MP's post has garnered reactions praising the young medical student's selfless deed.

YEN.com.gh has shared some below:

Michael Mawulawoe Adzi commented:

''This is great thanks for the update honourable more Grace to you.''

Noah Zakaria said:

''Kudos to both of you. May God see to their safety back home.''

Francis Sallah commented:

''Wow, God bless such a committed fellow just like you Hon.''

Isaac Aditba said:

''God richly bless Honourable and our future president indeed.''

John Issahaku commented:

''Blessings to Akosua for her selfless and sacrificial services to fellow nationals. The Lord keep you and enlarge your coast.''

Tetteh Alexander said:

''Congratulations my brother and Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Congratulations the General. God richly bless you for the great work.''

Ayelgum Sylvester added:

''Wow! Beautiful soul. Did Ablakwa travel to meet them outside Ghana? If so he's a different breed of a leader.''

Meanwhile, Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has criticised the government for asking Ghanaian students in Ukraine to seek their own shelter following the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

In a Facebook post, the MP said the visit allows him to closely assess the conditions of the students and to better understand how Ghana can be more helpful to them.

Hon Ablakwa said evacuations of Ghanaians will continue and "we would also never forget their colleagues who remain trapped in Ukraine, particularly those in the city of Sumy".

First Batch Of Ghanaian Students Arrive Safely From Ukraine

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the first group of Ghanaian students arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of news outlet Adom TV, the students were met by many people at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport.

Among those who welcomed the students safely into the country included parents, government officials, and members of the press.

